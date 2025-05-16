MFolk culture strengthens ties

Folk culture is one of the most powerful mediums for expressing human emotions, deeply rooted in the lived realities of our people and society.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, during the Bhojpuri Folk Dance Group Night organized by the High Commission of India yesterday.

Prasad says that expressing emotions and lived realities through folk culture allows for the preservation of the history of our societies, religions, and languages.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that he is grateful for the arrival of the Bhojpuri Folk Dance Group from India, which rekindles the stories of our ancestors.

“In the same way, Bhojpuri folk song traditions express the living world of Bhojpuri society and culture. They are representative of people’s daily experiences, their joys, and their sorrows.”

Prasad also extended his gratitude to the Indian government for its commitment to development partnerships grounded in shared history and mutual respect.

He affirmed Fiji’s commitment to fostering peace, dialogue, and cultural diplomacy as vital tools for building understanding and cooperation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.