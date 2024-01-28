Methodist Church of Fiji reminds police officers of their role

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou has issued a stern reminder to the Fiji Police Force of its core role, which is to serve the nation and the people of Fiji.

Rev. Dr. Turagavou highlighted this during the Fiji Police’s Thanksgiving Church service today, marking the end of the festive season operational period and also the induction service for the Force Chaplain, Assistant Superintendent of Police Reverend Joeli Mawi.

The church service was also an opportunity for the organization to give thanks and acknowledge the officers for their operational efforts during the busy festive months from December through to January.

Reverend Dr. Turagavou has also reminded the officers of their purpose as members of the policing profession, stressing the importance of having the right attitude to serve people.

He also urges the senior command officers to lead with humility and be an example to the officers.



The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, one-year anniversary of his appointment was also commemorated at the service.

About hundreds of police officers and their families were part of the church services that were held at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova today.