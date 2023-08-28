Methodist Church levy reduced

The annual church levy for members of the Methodist Church have been reduced from $15 to $13.50 per member.

This has been confirmed by Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, while opening the annual conference this morning at the Furnival Park in Suva.

Reverend Vunisuwai says this levy has been around for more than 188 years and the Church is planning to completely phase out the levy.

He adds the business arm of the Church, the Lakoyani Management Company, has allocated a huge amount of funds that will help in the running of the church.



[Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai]

“I know this is an agenda that you have discussed in the annual conferences in your respective divisions so the aim is to allow members to give their contribution from their own will and be able to serve the Lord peacefully.”

Close to 800 members of the Methodist church from 59 divisions in the 335 circuit in Fiji, Rotuma, and overseas are part of the annual church conference.

The Methodist Church annual conference continues.