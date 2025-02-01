Meth set aside for training

1kg of meth being set aside for training purposes.

One kilogram of methamphetamine has been set aside for police training purposes following careful consideration and legal guidance.

This is part of the 4.15 tonnes seized during a raid in Legalega, Nadi, in January last year.

Director of Police Operations Senior Superintendent Kasiano Vusonilawe, says this will help officers enhance their skills and knowledge in handling and identifying illicit drugs.

He adds that it will further strengthen efforts in the fight against drug-related crimes.

“Yes that was what we wanted, the police. But regarding the legality of how the 1 kg was released to the police, the application was made. The court then issued an order for the 1 kg to be given to us for training purposes. And that’s how we took the 1 kg out.”

SSP Vusonilawe adds that the approval ensures all procedures are followed lawfully and that the training will further equip officers to tackle drug-related issues.