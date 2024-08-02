Memorial celebration underway in Labasa

Hundreds of students, teachers, and members of the TISI Sangam have gathered at Subrail Park in Labasa for the memorial of legendary Sevak Ratnam Sadhu Kuppuswami.

Sangam National President Praveen Bala highlighted that Kuppuswami was known for his remarkable contribution, which has left an imperative mark on the Fiji nation and its people through education and unity.

Bala says that the celebration is a simple recognition of his humility, gratitude, and commitment to service in Fiji’s nation-building and development.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today it is important to remember the sacrifices and resilience of the Girmitiyas, whose efforts laid the foundation for a thriving community. Through TSI Sangam, Sadhu Kuppuswami’s vision continues to thrive the organization.”

Students travelled from as far as Ba to be part of the celebration, which signifies the theme of unity and diversity amongst all races and religions.

The three-day event will conclude this Sunday.