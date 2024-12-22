Meat inspections under scrutiny

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has voiced concerns over complacency in Fiji’s meat inspection processes.

He cautioned that lapses in professional standards pose risks to public health.

Rayalu also warned that such shortcomings could negatively impact the livestock industry, calling for immediate improvements in inspection practices.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 53 newly certified meat inspectors this week, Rayalu said there was a need for immediate improvements in food safety practices across Fiji.

He acknowledged that while progress is being made, gaps remain in Fiji’s meat inspection sector and these must be addressed to build public confidence in the safety and quality of meat products.

“Remember the huge responsibilities that come with the role of meat inspectors and how your meat inspection work is connected to the meat industry in Fiji and the health of the people.”

Rayalu stressed that food safety is a top priority and urged inspectors to uphold high standards and accountability in their work.

He said qualified inspectors play a critical role in safeguarding the health of Fijians by ensuring that the meat they consume is safe and healthy.

Recognizing the need for continuous development, the Minister announced plans to provide further training in the coming months.

These programs will focus on ensuring that meat inspection practices remain up-to-date and effective in tackling public health challenges.

The graduating inspectors completed an 18-week Meat Inspectors Course which included 16 weeks of online theoretical instruction and two weeks of hands-on practical training.

The program was led by consultant veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture with support from Dr. Anna Okello of the Pacific Community.