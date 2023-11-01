Maternal care faces challenges

[Source: JHU]

Maternity and child health care services in Fiji face significant challenges.

This has been revealed in a recent situational analysis report that covered 11 hospitals across the country and underscored the pressing need for improvements in this sector.

Japan International Cooperation Agency is collaborating with the Ministry of Health, on a project aimed at strengthening the resilience of the health system.

The Health Ministry emphasizes the importance of innovative solutions to address gaps.

“The next one is capacity building for healthcare workers. That’s also been strategy. And then the third one, also important is developing information technology on how we manage data, how we maintain and share information, and also how we secure the information in our keep under our care, but also for the future.”

Dr Tudravu also raises concerns about the infrequent monitoring of training programs.

JICA Resident Representative Mayumi Amaike expresses their commitment to supporting significant progress towards maternal and child health.

This collaborative effort between JICA and the Ministry of Health signifies a promising step forward in tackling the issues that have been plaguing maternity and child health care services in Fiji.