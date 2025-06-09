Matasawalevu villagers boost livelihoods with sustainable seaweed harvest

Ministry of Fisheries officers from the Kavala Station in Kadavu are working with villagers of Matasawalevu to harvest and sort seaweed at Matasawalevu Village.

The activity is part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable resource management while supporting alternative livelihood opportunities for the community.

This initiative builds on a milestone achieved in October last year, when the villagers completed their first seaweed harvest. That harvest marked the start of a new income-generating activity aimed at strengthening household livelihoods through environmentally responsible practices.

The seaweed harvest highlights the community’s commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly livelihoods, reducing pressure on traditional fishing resources while supporting marine conservation.

It also reflects growing community resilience through the adoption of new economic opportunities that align with long-term sustainability goals.

