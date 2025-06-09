Matadigo remanded in drug transportation case

A 34-year-old man charged with one count of unlawful transportation of illicit drugs has been further remanded.

Alipate Matadigo appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court today over allegations linked to the case involving two police officers who were previously charged and appeared in court late last month.

The officers face charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, unlawful importation, and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Matadigo is alleged to have been the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident on September 14.

He had requested bail today, but the police prosecutor stated the matter is of public interest as the two officers involved have also been remanded.

She added that they will need to locate the files of the two officers to ensure they appear at the same hearing.

The matter will be called again on October 16.

