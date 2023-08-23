Marshall Islands issues plea regarding nuclear dumping

Glen Joseph.

The Marshall Islands has fervently expressed its concerns regarding the contentious matter of discharging treated radioactive water from the compromised Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Overflowing with profound sentiment while addressing this matter in Nadi, Glen Joseph, the Director General of the Marine Resources Authority, conveys the enduring apprehensions of the Marshall Islands—a nation still grappling with the enduring aftermath of past nuclear tests.

The Marshall Islands’ history bears the indelible scars of 67 nuclear bomb tests conducted by the United States from 1946 to 1958.

Within this history, the Castle Bravo test at Bikini Atoll in 1954 remains etched as the most colossal detonation ever executed by the U.S.

Joseph acknowledges the recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which posits the safety of the planned discharge of treated radioactive water from Fukushima.

However, he contends that the decision shouldn’t rest solely on technical assessments but must also encompass the profound perspectives of those who have directly experienced the repercussions of nuclear issues.

“But I think that’s just a position on IAEA that they’ve taken. They get a lot of scientists, smart people that work on it. But I think, you know, heart has to go into the making of the decision, because anything, even though as many skills as they make it up to be still as an impact.”

Joseph holds the belief that Japan has been diligently endeavouring to provide reassurances to the international community regarding the safety of the contemplated discharge.

Nonetheless, he places significant emphasis on the necessity of exploring alternatives to releasing the treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.

Joseph further highlights that the Marshall Islands possess firsthand experiences, and therefore, without a doubt, they are steadfastly unwilling to endure similar circumstances once more.

In the face of criticism, Japan has affirmed its decision to commence the wastewater discharge starting tomorrow.