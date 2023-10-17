Marine resources need to be protected: Ravu

The Minister for Fisheries says the industry is entrusted with the important responsibility of safeguarding and managing precious marine resources.

While opening the ‘Improving Fisheries Transparency in Fiji’ workshop in Lami this morning, Kalaveti Ravu says the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone spans over 1.29 million square kilometers, comprising various marine resources and ecosystems that must be protected.

“Fiji, like many nations across the Pacific, faces unique challenges in the management of our offshore fisheries. Balancing the urgent need for economic development with the imperative to conserve and protect our marine ecosystems.”

Ravu says it is a task that requires innovation, collaboration, and, most importantly, transparency.

The two-day workshop is organized by the Fisheries Ministry and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature to chart a path where the oceans thrive, communities prosper, and the Pacific region remains a symbol of resilience and sustainability.

The workshop brings together international and regional experts, government representatives, and fisheries industry stakeholders to discuss the critical role of transparency in building legitimate and effective fisheries management regimes.