Manifesto turns reality for SODELPA: Gavoka

Fiji has not been a democracy since the Media Industry Development Authority Act 2010 came into effect.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, says this with a smile moments after the MIDA Act was repealed.

Gavoka, who is also the leader of SODELPA, says their party had included the repeal of the Act in their manifesto, and he is overjoyed that it is now a reality.

The Deputy Prime Minister says scrutinizing government will be part of the freedom that now exists.

“When you free up the media, they will report fearlessly on anything, and it’s going to be the way things used to be. You’ll be seeing headlines against us in the papers now, which have never happened for almost 16 years. That is fine. That is part of the freedom that we all have.”

Gavoka says it’s a day of great joy for the media and the people of this country.