Man wanted for alleged grab and run case

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Nabua Police are requesting assistance in identifying a man who is wanted for a case of alleged grab and run last Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly stole a bag containing cash and other personal items from a woman who was driving along Vuna Road in Nabua.

The dash cam video was captured by the vehicle following the suspect.

Article continues after advertisement

The public has been urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or 8914789 if they have any information that could assist investigators.