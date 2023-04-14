Man to front court for aggravated robbery

[File Photo]

A 24-year-old man will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say the man allegedly robbed two women at the Nasinu Cemetery on April 9th.

According to police, the accused allegedly threatened the two victims with a cane knife and stole their phones and cash.

Officers of the Nakasi Criminal Investigations Department managed to recover both phones valued at more than $4,700.

The accused has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.