Man remanded following fatal accident

A 30-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of a 20-year-old man following a motor vehicle accident along the King’s Road in Naviyago, Lautoka earlier this week has been remanded in custody.

The man was produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Police had earlier confirmed that the victim was one of three passengers in a vehicle driven by the 30-year-old man.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the railing of the Naviyago Bridge before plunging into the river.

The victim, from Matanagata in Tavua and another passenger, were rushed to Lautoka Aspen Hospital where the 20-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The matter will be recalled in the Lautoka Magistrates Court next Monday.