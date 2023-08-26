Rapist sentenced to 15 years in jail

A man found guilty of raping a teenager with an intellectual disability has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

High Court judge Justice Sharma expressed his strong condemnation of the perpetrator’s actions, labeling him a ‘lustful man’ who poses a significant danger to society.

During the sentencing, Justice Sharma asserted that the gravity of the offense was unforgivable, considering the victim’s vulnerable state as a special needs child and their unsuspecting nature.

He further highlighted the distressing trend of sexual offenses involving mature adult offenders known to the victims, emphasizing the growing concern.

The high court judge has emphasized the severity of the crime and the necessity of ensuring that such offenders remain removed from society for an extended period.

The 53-year-old man was convicted on one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by the Lautoka High Court.

The incident took place within a village hall in Sigatoka between July 1st and July 31st, 2019.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 14 years behind bars.