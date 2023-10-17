Man jailed for raping step daughter

A man who raped his 12-year-old step daughter in the Northern division has been sentenced to aggregate term of 14 years imprisonment.

The Court heard that numerous sexual indecencies were committed on her over a period of one-year soon after a natural disaster and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and assault causing actual bodily harm.

High Court Judge Justice, Daniel Goundar says that the man breached the trust of the victim and exposed her to sexual acts at a very tender age.

Justice Goundar also says that the man caused considerable psychological and physical harm to the victim.

The man who has spent one and a half years in remand will have to serve 12 and a half years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 10- years.

A permanent DVRO with no contact and non-molestation conditions has been issued against the accused.