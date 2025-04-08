Man in his 60s dies following accident in Rakiraki

[File Photo]

A man in his 60s from Rakiraki is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say the victim was driving along the Kings Road near Ellington yesterday afternoon, when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road.

He was rushed to the Rakiraki Hospital with two of his passengers, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death as investigations continue.

