Man in custody for drunk driving

[ Source : Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A man is in custody after he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the man was involved in an accident along Queens Road on the Viseisei Bridge near Sabeto, where a car plunged into the river.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the incident occurred after 10 this morning.

He says the suspect’s behaviour was selfish and inconsiderate to other road users and his family, as the accident could have cost him his life.

ACP Driu is calling on drivers not to drink and drive as they are endangering their lives and those of other innocent road users.