Man in custody for alleged robbery

[File Photo]

The joint efforts by civilians and an Eastern Division Police team led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man alleged to have stolen assorted items from a supermarket in Nausori this morning.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says a 57-year-old retiree allegedly saw the suspect flee from the supermarket with items believed to have been stolen.

Khan says the retiree and an Eastern Division Police team on patrol gave chase and arrested the suspect with the stolen items.

He says the suspect remains in custody as investigation continues.

ACP Khan applauded the efforts of the civilians which led to the quick arrest of the suspect.