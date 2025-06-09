Man drowns while swimming in Pacific Harbour

A man in his 40s is believed to have drowned while swimming in Pacific Harbour yesterday afternoon.

According to police, the man had been drinking alcohol with others before going for a swim in the sea.

When he did not return, a search operation was launched, and his body was later found floating in the water.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Investigations are ongoing, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

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