First road fatality of the year in Savusavu

A 46-year-old farmer of Vivili village, Savusavu, is the first road fatality victim this year.

Police say he was walking along Naidi, Buca Bay Road, this morning when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction allegedly lost control and drifted towards the side of the road where the victim was.

The vehicle hit the farmer, and he died on the spot.

Fiji Police Force Director of Traffic Control, SSP Mitieli Divuana says this is a tragic incident.

He says as the new school year starts tomorrow, drivers will need to consider the thousands of students who will be using our roads.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody as the investigation is underway.