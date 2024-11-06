Man dies in custody following an alleged assault

[Source: NJM]

A man who was in custody at the Savusavu Police Station died yesterday afternoon.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says it’s alleged that the man was assaulted by a prisoner in the cell block.

He says officers rushed the victim to the Savusavu Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Acting COMPOL says a Criminal Investigations Department team have been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.