Man dies in custody following an alleged assault

A man who was in custody at the Savusavu Police Station died yesterday afternoon.
Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says it’s alleged that the man was assaulted by a prisoner in the cell block.
He says officers rushed the victim to the Savusavu Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Acting COMPOL says a Criminal Investigations Department team have been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
