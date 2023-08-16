Man dies following road accident

A 70-year-old man has died following a motor vehicle accident along the Seaqaqa Highway in Labasa last night.

According to the Police, the victim was driving his truck carting sugarcane at around 6pm when it is alleged that he lost control while driving down Korosomo Hill.

As a result, his vehicle veered off the road, resulting in the accident.

Police say he was rushed to the Seaqaqa Health Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.