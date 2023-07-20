Man cops jail term for rape

A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping his niece in 2013.

He was convicted of two counts of rape by the Suva High Court.

The court heard that the complainant who was 18-year-old at the time of the incident was returning from her father’s elder brother’s house.

She was accompanied by the uncle.

The Court heard that while walking home, she was raped by the uncle.

Judge Justice Daniel Goundar while sentencing says the offences involved planning as the man wanted to avoid suspicion or detection by other family members.

Justice Goundar says the rape was repeated and the complainant was coerced into consenting on both occasions because the man held a position of authority over her.

The man has a non-parole sentence of seven years.