Man charged for allegedly scamming $360

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has charged a 29-year-old man for allegedly dishonestly obtaining $360 through the mobile money transfer app.

The accused, residing in Davuilevu, Nausori, is alleged to have deceived the victim on the 9th of February by saying that he could provide a rental vehicle as per an advertisement posted on Facebook.

The victim sent the money to the number posted, and the accused allegedly transferred the money to other MPAiSA accounts controlled by him and later withdrew the money in Nausori.

The matter was reported at the Nausori Police Station, and all attempts made by the victim to contact the accused were futile.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and a second count of dishonesty dealing with personal financial information.

He will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.