Malimali takes leave amid inquiry

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Barbara Malimali. [File Photo]

The Chair of the Judicial Services Commission has requested the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, Barbara Malimali, to take leave.

This is to allow the Commission of Inquiry to proceed without any hindrance.

In response to the request, Malimali has voluntarily accepted to take leave to ensure the normal course of the inquiry is maintained and concluded effectively.

The JSC says the decision reflects’ its commitment to transparency, good governance, and the integrity of the judicial process.

It says this step will allow the Commission of Inquiry to carry out its mandate objective and present its findings to the President without any undue influence or interference.

The JSC has also appointed Lisiate Fotofili as the Acting Deputy Commissioner, effective yesterday.

