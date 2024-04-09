Malimali denies sending letter

Electoral Commission Chair Babra Malimali

Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali says she has not sent any letter to the Constitutional Offices Commission requesting the termination of Ana Mataiciwa as the Acting Supervisor of Elections.

The Fiji Labour Party in a release over the weekend had claimed that a letter from the chair of the Electoral Commission was hand delivered to the commission last Tuesday.

Malimali says she has sent many letters to the COC, but none of them was regarding the removal of Acting Supervisor of Elections.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had yesterday confirmed receiving letters of complaint from private citizens against Mataiciwa.