[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran has revealed that the majority of street dwellers identify as iTaukei.

She highlighted this during her recent meeting with the iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu.

Kiran has stressed the need to refrain from attributing blame only to teachers and the police, as they neither bear exclusive responsibility for the issue nor possess a solitary solution.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

She stressed the urgency of delving into the underlying root cause of this issue.

Drawing attention to the concerning trend, Kiran pointed out that today, people often pass by street dwellers who may be family members or members of their village community, choosing to ignore these individuals.

She questioned how society can collectively take responsibility for their fellow kin who are living on the streets.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

This initiative forms a part of the ministry’s profiling endeavour, conducted in coordination with the Fiji Police Force, aimed at gaining deeper insights.

The Operation Lesu Ki Vale Taskforce, Kiran states is collecting data that breaks down information by ethnicity and gender for the profiled individuals living on the streets.

Vasu assured Kiran that programs launched by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs could effectively complement the reintegration strategies proposed by other entities.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He also emphasized the importance of open dialogues and advocated for an integrated approach to tackle this pressing social challenge.