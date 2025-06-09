Major upgrades to boost education in remote areas

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Education Ministry has unveiled a wide range of digital and infrastructure developments aimed at improving access to quality learning for students and teachers in remote and disadvantaged areas.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro stressed that significant work is already underway, including major digital transformation initiatives.

He confirmed that 15 schools have been connected to Starlink satellite internet under the Ministry’s funding, while another 40 are currently being assisted with internet and solar systems.

Radrodro added that Fiji’s partnership with the Giga project has seen 95 percent of the country’s schools already mapped on the platform, to ensure access by 2030.

He said digital resources are also being expanded, with 20 schools selected under the Digital Equipment Initiative to receive laptops, smart TVs and multimedia projectors.



Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He further said that work is also progressing on the national Learning Management System and a pilot Moodle program set to begin in 2026 for Year 13 students.

“The Ministry’s plan to ensure students and teachers in remote and disadvantaged areas have equal access to teaching and learning resources through initiatives like digital infrastructure, developments such as installing internet, provision of computers, provision of transport assistance”

He reaffirmed that the ministry is also prioritising teacher welfare and physical accessibility.

Radrodro further stated that more than 4,300 students across maritime and interior areas are currently benefiting from 34 boats and 42 engines provided to schools to help students travel safely.

Through its support Radrodro said 258 water tanks were supplied to 123 schools and assisted 120 others through building grants for classrooms, washrooms and teachers’ quarters.

