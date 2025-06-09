Major ports to have container scanners

Aerial shot of Lautoka Port. [File Photo]

Work is underway to enhance our border security with the introduction of container x-ray scanning facilities aimed at curbing drug trafficking and transnational crime.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the new measure is part of a broader effort to address major national issues, including drug-related crime that is fueling the rise in HIV cases.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, in collaboration with border and law enforcement agencies, will lead the rollout of the container x-ray systems to screen all forms of cargo.

Professor Prasad says this move will significantly benefit Fiji, where the drug crisis has become a national concern.

“Because Fiji was seen as a transshipment or transit point for drug, you know, exports or drug shipment to other countries in the Pacific, apart from Australia and New Zealand.”

Professor Prasad says the facilities are expected to be operational within the coming months.

“We are working with the Australian Government, so there is funding that has also been provided by the Australian Government, and we are putting additional resources from our side as well to ensure that FRCS is well equipped to deal with border interception or any kind of, you know, ability of traffickers to trade drugs through our borders.”

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has also expressed full support for the initiative.

“It will facilitate our work in terms of monitoring all aspects of whatever is coming into the country and the technical issues relating to managing transport, the transport side of the sector.”

The container x-ray initiative is being positioned as a key step toward safer and more secure borders and the region.

