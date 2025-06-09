Major drug bust in Tavua

Police are at the Vatia Wharf in Tavua, where a major drug bust took place in the early hours of this morning.

FBC News has been reliably informed that preliminary information suggests more than five tonnes of cocaine, packed in 32 sacks, were seized.

Several suspects, believed to be foreign nationals from Ecuador, have been arrested.

Article continues after advertisement

Two local suspects, also believed to be involved, are in police custody.

More details to come.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.