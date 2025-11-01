Major conservation project sets new targets

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Environment]

The government’s work to expand and protect key natural areas was the focus of a steering committee meeting for the Safeguarding Marine and Terrestrial Biodiversity Project.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change brought together government officials, experts and development partners to review progress and outline the next steps.

Members received updates on project goals, the committee’s role, priority sites and planned activities.

Article continues after advertisement

The SAMBIO Project aims to set up new protected areas on land and at sea.

It also seeks to improve the management of important forests and coastal zones and strengthen policies and funding that support conservation and communities.

The Ministry thanked the Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Forestry, Ministry of Finance, the National Trust of Fiji, NatureFiji MareqetiViti, BirdLife International, Conservation International, the University of the South Pacific and the Global Environment Facility for their ongoing support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.