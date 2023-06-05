Luxury resort announces sustainability initiatives

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has announced a line-up of new sustainability initiatives to mark World Environment Day today.

Area General Manager South Pacific Lachlan Walker says as a leading luxury resort in Fiji, he believes the hotel is in a position to help drive the change in attitudes towards travelling sustainability.

Walker says this can be done through offering educational and first-hand experiences that guests can participate in, which in turn also help to preserve the ecosystem of Natadola Beach.

Article continues after advertisement

The General Manager says new initiatives include a coral propagation program to rebuild reef structures, a new herb garden, guests indulging in home-grown honey, a clean-up along Natadola Beach, phasing out of single-use plastic bathroom amenities and food waste management.

Walker says the hotel is excited to add these new initiatives to its suite of ongoing sustainability efforts.