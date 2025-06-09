LTA warns drivers after latest road death

LTA will continue enforcement operations alongside Police to ensure safer roads and compliance with traffic rules and regulations. /

The Land Transport Authority is warning all drivers that careless and irresponsible driving will not be tolerated, as it continues to cause preventable deaths on Fiji’s roads.

This follows a tragic accident yesterday afternoon, where a man in his 40s died after being hit by a truck at Waisali Hill in Savusavu.

According to initial police reports, the victim was cutting grass by the roadside when the truck carrying logs and driven by a man in his 60s allegedly went off the road and struck him.

The driver and another person were also injured and are currently being treated at Savusavu Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa is calling the incident a painful reminder that roads are no place for carelessness.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that safety must always come first, especially when transporting heavy loads.

Rokosawa adds that LTA will continue working with Police to carry out roadside checks to spot unsafe vehicles and reckless driving particularly speeding, which is the leading cause of road deaths this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.