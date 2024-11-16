LTA urges caution after road accident

Eight people were rushed to Korovou Health Centre following a serious accident near Lokuya Hill before Verata Junction along Kings Road.

The Land Transport Authority is warning road users to stay vigilant this festive season as reckless driving and neglecting road safety continue to put lives at risk.

LTA is urging motorists to follow speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, refrain from using mobile phones while driving, and always wear seat belts.

They are also calling on drivers to take regular breaks to combat fatigue.

Pedestrians are reminded to use crosswalks, stay alert to traffic signals and avoid distractions like phones or headphones.

Passengers should wear seat belts and avoid distracting the driver.

The Authority is committed to reducing road accidents and will continue working with the Fiji Police Force to enforce safety regulations and raise awareness during the festive period.