LTA targets unpaid fines

[file photo]

The Land Transport Authority is working on a new payment plan to help people and businesses pay off over $24 million in unpaid traffic fines.

The issue was highlighted by Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa during LTA’s recent submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the 2021–2022 Audit Report.

Rokosawa adds the bulk of these unpaid fines are related to traffic infringement notices, many of which have accumulated over several years, particularly among heavy vehicle operators penalized for overloading.

Article continues after advertisement



LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa [file photo]

He says currently, drivers must pay all their fines in full before renewing licenses or registering vehicles and LTA says this rule is making it hard for many people to catch up, especially those who are genuinely struggling.

“We are trying to amend those regulations to bring about a payment plan. So right now, there are three parties who are all in a catch-22 situation. LTA is not receiving any payment for things for those particular. The business has wound up, and some of them, they are under mortgage. And the financial institutions are not receiving any payment of those loans.”

Rokosawa says once the plan is introduced, LTA will identify which fines can still be collected and which might need to be written off.

“Right now we don’t know how many of these people have passed away or the business, so we’re coming with a payment plan. Then the genuine ones who are still active or has the intent to carry on the business, they’ll come forth. And once we filter those processes, then they will be left with probably a percentage of the $25 million. And those other ones which will take it up to the minister for finance for write-off.”

The LTA assures that they will “exhaust all avenues” of recovery before any recommendation for write-offs is made.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.