LTA forewarns learners permit holders

The Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa has forewarned learners permit holders on the consequences of driving unsupervised.

This as the organization has recorded an alarming figure of road accidents and fatalities caused by Class 1 drivers around the country.

Rokosawa says it is disheartening as these accidents could have been easily avoided.

Article continues after advertisement

“The issue is somebody should have stepped in to stop that particular person who is still holding on to a learner’s permit from their intention to drive without being supervised by a full driver license holder.”

Rokosawa says the recent spate of road accidents is worrying, with 64 road fatalities so far this year compared to 31 for the same period last year.

The Acting Chief Executive did not have any data on-hand for the number of active learners permit holders during a recent interview with the media in Labasa, but says that the information is available in office.

The Land Transport Authority is also working on strengthening inter-agency collaboration to help address the recent spike in road accidents in the country.