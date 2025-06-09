LTA expands road safety efforts

[File Photo]

The Manager for Road Safety Education, Watilala Fonu, says their upcoming road safety initiatives will focus on people living in rural and maritime regions.

Fonu explains that these communities often face unique challenges, such as limited access to road safety information and fewer enforcement resources.

By concentrating efforts in these areas, the program aims to raise awareness about safe driving practices, improve compliance with traffic laws, and ultimately reduce the number of accidents.

“So that’s also part of our project to reach out to our maritime dwellers, to also reach out to all those who are living in the villages, in the hope that we will empower everyone. Because road safety is not just about one or two; it’s about everyone’s responsibility.”

She also highlighted that, in the coming months, they will launch two additional school programs, including a Novice Driver Training Program targeting Year 12 and Year 13 students.

Fonu adds that these programs are designed to equip young drivers with essential skills and knowledge to promote safe driving habits from an early age, helping reduce road accidents among new drivers.

