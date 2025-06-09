LTA enforces no-bribery policy

The Land Transport Authority says it is taking a firm stand against corruption with a strict no-bribery policy in place.

In response to concerns raised in Parliament by Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma, the authority reaffirmed its zero-tolerance approach to unethical conduct across all operations.

LTA says any officer found engaging in corrupt practices will face disciplinary action under its human resource policy and public service regulations.

The authority adds that it is strengthening internal controls, compliance systems, and staff awareness programs to uphold transparency and integrity in service delivery.

LTA says these efforts are part of broader reforms to restore public confidence and ensure ethical governance in Fiji’s transport sector.

