LTA CEO warns motorists: drive safe or else

Land Transport Authority chief executive officer Irimai Rokosawa says motorists who continue to ignore risks by speeding and driving recklessly through floodwaters, will be taken to task.

“The authority will not hesitate to take action against offenders who disregard traffic laws and public safety, ensuring that penalties are imposed to deter dangerous driving behaviours and protect all road users,” he said.

“Drivers should strictly follow speed limits, adjust their driving according to weather conditions, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to prevent collisions, drivers must use headlights during heavy rain or poor visibility, avoid overtaking unless absolutely necessary and safe, and plan their trips to account for unexpected delays due to weather or traffic conditions.”

Mr Rokosawa said the authority would continue to prioritize public safety amidst the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

“It is absolutely essential that everyone respects road closures and signs, especially in areas where flooding has occurred. Floodwaters can be deceptively powerful, and even a small amount of water can easily sweep a vehicle off the road. If you come across a flooded road, turn around immediately and find an alternative route. It is never worth risking your life or the lives of others.”