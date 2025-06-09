LTA boosts patrols ahead of festive rush

[Photo Credit: LTA]

Over-speeding, careless driving, and licensing flaws cause 80 per cent of road accidents in Fiji. Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said urgent action was needed to save lives.

He states government delays are slowing progress and has called for a full review of the licensing system.

“In terms of checks and other compliance requirements, and of course other issues, having a good rest by the roadside, awareness this combination of activities is being put in place for the festive season ahead of us.”

Ro Filipe stresses that the public and all stakeholders must work together to curb accidents and improve road safety especially during the festive season.

Alcohol testing will be intensified during this period as part of stronger enforcement measures.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva said work was ongoing to boost road safety.

“LTA is working hard in terms of education and awareness, especially for drivers, reminding them of the laws, their responsibilities on the road, and the rules they must follow in daily life.”

The Ministry adds authorities are stepping up monitoring, awareness campaigns and enforcement to ensure roads are safer for all.

