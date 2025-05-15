Long-awaited Wailoaloa road repairs begin

The long-awaited road construction along Wailoaloa Road in Nadi has finally begun, much to the relief of resort owners and tourists alike.

The road, which leads to popular resorts and apartments, has been in poor condition for years, making it difficult for visitors to access the area.

Crowne Plaza General Manager Shaun Parsons says the road’s condition created a negative first impression for tourists.

Article continues after advertisement

“When they hit this Wailoaloa stretch of road, it has been something that we’ve been hearing commentary on from our guests. I don’t think it’s the greatest first impression when you’re coming into Fiji. And you could even say at times it’s been a little bit embarrassing. But it’s great to see that more recently, in the last few days, there’s some significant work underway to repair that.”

With work now underway, Parson’s is hopeful that tourists will have a smoother and more welcoming experience when arriving at the resort.

Nadi Town Council Special Administrators Chair Saliceni Raiwalui states that development is crucial for the area, which is a hotspot for both local and international tourism.

“Development is part of the tourism drive, and we will play our part in developing and ensuring the roads are easily accessible for all, and especially the tourists coming to this area.”

Both resort owners and local officials are hopeful that the improvements will positively impact the tourism experience in Nadi.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.