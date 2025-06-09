Lomaiviti set for first pharmaceutical centre

The Health Ministry is in talks to set up a pharmaceutical centre in Lomaiviti to improve medicine access.

Sub Divisional Medical Officer Lomaiviti, Dr. Malakai Raluve, said a meeting with the company was held last week.

He added that the partnership aims to prevent future challenges, including delays caused by long transportation times.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Malakai said the centre would serve the entire Lomaiviti Division, including Ovalau, Batiki, Moturiki, and Koro, ensuring timely access to essential medicines for residents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.