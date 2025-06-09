Livestock sector set for major boost

The livestock sector is a key focus for the Agriculture Ministry.

The goal is to boost production, improve animal health, and increase income for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna explained that agriculture including livestock makes up about 7 percent of Fiji’s GDP.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2023, livestock contributed $61.5 million.

Tunabuna states livestock farming provides income, jobs, and nutrition.

It also supplies a large portion of the country’s protein through meat, milk and eggs.

The Ministry’s Animal Health and Production Division oversees the sector.

A budget of 19.5 million Fijian dollars is allocated for 2025-2026 including $14.5 million for capital projects and $4.6 million for operations.

Seven commodities are prioritized and this included beef, dairy, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry and eggs.

Poultry production is performing strongly with 104 percent self-sufficiency for eggs and 93 per cent for chicken meat.

Egg production grew 8.3 percent, while chicken meat rose 7.9 per cent.

The Ministry distributes poultry packages, farm equipment and support for women and youth to strengthen production.

Cattle farming has faced challenges from tuberculosis and brucellosis.

Disease surveillance has reduced incidence from over 23 percent to less than one per cent.

Tunabuna says four exotic breeds Sandopol, Droughtmaster, Wagyu and Swiss Brown have been introduced.

These improved genetics are shared with around 100 farmers.

The Ministry also provides fencing, stockyards, pasture development and farm management training.

The dairy sector has grown steadily.

Milk production rose 17 per cent in three years from 5.2 million liters in 2022 to 6.1 million liters last year.

Sheep and goat farming grew by 66 per cent and 82 per cent due to more farms and support packages.

The pig industry is recovering after COVID-19 disruptions, aided by improved breeding and feed supply.

Tunabuna states the Ministry is working with donor agencies and research institutions to improve livestock nutrition.

This includes local feed production and alternative protein sources like black soldier flies.

He adds the sector can drive economic growth, reduce poverty and improve food security.

The Minister confirms the Alabo cattle scheme in Nabusa will be revived.

He also states veterinary and pharmaceutical supplies are being secured through contracted suppliers to ensure livestock health.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.