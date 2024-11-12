Minister highlights importance of food safety

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the critical role food safety plays in the nation’s health and economic development.

Speaking at the SIDS Forum, Minister responsible Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted the importance of raising awareness and providing training to market vendors on maintaining hygienic practices, as well as adhering to food safety standards.

Dr. Lalabalavu also pointed out the broader connection between food safety, food security, and nutrition, emphasizing the pivotal role women play in driving economic development.

“It’s enhancing link, vital link as I can say between food safety, food security and nutrition and the incredible role that women play in their contribution to economi development.”



Health Minister, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu

The Ministry has partnered with UN Women to enhance food safety training and awareness, targeting both market vendors and the broader food industry.

The initiative ties into broader efforts across the government, including the Ministry of Tourism’s “Farm to Fork” concept, which links local agriculture with the tourism sector, ensuring that food served to tourists meets high safety and nutritional standards.