LGBTQI community strives for inclusion and empowerment

[Source: Rainbow Pride Foundation 4 LGBTQ Rights and Equality in Fiji/ Facebook]

A research study on the socioeconomic status and economic contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community in Fiji has unveiled a stark reality of both disparities and potential within the community.

Launched by the Rainbow Pride Foundation Program Manager Abdul Shaheed says the study sheds light on the challenges, opportunities, and aspirations faced by LGBTQI individuals, offering insights into their struggles for inclusion in economic development.

The research reveals a wide range of economic realities, with some LGBTQI individuals becoming household breadwinners, supporting their families on incomes as low as $101 to $500 per month.

Shaheed states this stark contrast to the national average highlights the economic hurdles faced by the community, compounded by discrimination, limited access to education, and restricted employment opportunities.

The study highlights the crucial role LGBTQI individuals play in sectors such as hospitality, creative arts, and services, often facing unstable income streams.

“Socio-economic empowerment is one of our strategic pillars of programming, but also because there is no data or also say economic status or LGBT Fijians. And without this data, we cannot walk up to any government office or any agency that walks around or any financial institution for that matter. That works on socio economic empowerment.”

Amidst the global pandemic, Shaheed highlights that LGBTQI individuals faced additional challenges, as lockdowns and economic disruptions disproportionately affected them. However, the study points out that despite these hardships, targeted initiatives for the community were notably absent during post-pandemic recovery efforts.

These strategies aim to bridge the socioeconomic gap and provide equal opportunities for marginalized LGBTQI individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute effectively to the economy.