News

Levuka extends garbage collection areas

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 10, 2022 10:00 am
The Levuka Town Council has had to increase its scope of areas for garbage collection to address the challenge of solid waste disposal.

Levuka Town Council Chief Executive Josese Rakuita says garbage collection was previously only for residential and commercial areas within its municipality limits but this has been expanded to include villages as well.

“Our garbage collection is functioning as normal and we increasing our service delivery to various areas where it’s needed. From town, right to Natokalau, that includes Draiba, Naikorokoro, Nasinu and other villages there. We collect every day on our way to the rubbish dump.”

The Levuka Town Council charges $42.08 for residential garbage collection and $85 for commercial ratepayers annually.

