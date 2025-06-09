Legal hurdles stall village by-laws implementation

The implementation of village by-laws remains on hold over legal concerns about the banishment provision.

This, according to the Great Council of Chiefs.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said the Solicitor-General’s Office has completed most of the draft but flagged clauses allowing banishment for rule breaches.

A team of lawyers will meet on March 10 to finalize the Council’s response. Once resolved, the by-laws are expected to move forward.

Ratu Seruvakula said the by-laws was key to tackling social issues, including drugs, HIV, sexual offences and rising crime.

