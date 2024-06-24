Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

Legal Aid Commission Director Seremaia Waqainabete

Advisors from the Legal Aid Commission will attend to crime suspects within one hour of their arrest.

The Commission and the Fiji Police Force have signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure timely assistance and inspection of suspects.

Commission Director Seremaia Waqainabete also announced the establishment of a conflict unit in addition to the first-hour procedure.

According to Waqainabete, the first-hour procedure is designed to ensure immediate legal assistance for suspects upon their arrival at police stations.

“Part of the role of giving legal advice is to also check up on the suspect physically in case, you know, he was assaulted at the point of arrest or even as he was on the way with the vehicle from the arresting place to the station.”

Waqainabete says that the Legal Aid Commission has introduced a conflict unit to handle cases involving couples where both parties are eligible for legal aid.

He states the first one will take on board with the main office, while the second one will be handed over to the conflict unit, which is totally separate, and of course, the children also need to be legally represented.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Dr Brian Jones, stresses the significance of these programs, emphasizing their advantages to society as a whole, especially in rural areas.

“Domestic violence limits the potential of women in Fiji and girls to grow up. That limits the economy by potentially up to 40% of the lost economic value from women not being able to go to the workplace and not being able to reach their full potential.”

The expanded services by the Legal Aid Commission reflect a commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of all Fijians, particularly those who lack the resources to afford private legal representation.